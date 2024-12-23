12 of the most popular places for fish and chips in Northern Ireland - as ranked by customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:10 GMT
Updated 23rd Dec 2024, 15:03 GMT

These are the most popular places to visit for a traditional chippy 🐟

Northern Ireland is full of brilliant fish and chip shops, whether you’re after a quick snack or a tasty, jumbo-sized fish supper.

With so many options, from sit-in fish restaurants to tiny takeaways, it can be hard to pick where to visit. We’ve rounded up 12 places for fish and chips that are ranked highly by customers on Google Reviews.

Here are 12 of the greatest fish and chips shops to visit in Northern Ireland.

John Long’s in Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 1,066 reviews on Google. It was also named as one of the best chip shops in the UK according to The Times.

1. John Long’s, Belfast

John Long’s in Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 1,066 reviews on Google. It was also named as one of the best chip shops in the UK according to The Times. | Google Maps

Mortons of Ballycastle has a 4.3* rating from 553 reviews on Google.

2. Mortons of Ballycastle, Ballycastle

Mortons of Ballycastle has a 4.3* rating from 553 reviews on Google. | Google-Mark Walmsley

The Chippy in Antrim has a 4* rating from 435 reviews on Google.

3. The Chippy, Antrim

The Chippy in Antrim has a 4* rating from 435 reviews on Google. | Google Maps

Fish City in Belfast has a 4.2* rating from 1,931 reviews on Google.

4. Fish City, Belfast

Fish City in Belfast has a 4.2* rating from 1,931 reviews on Google. | Google-Fish City

