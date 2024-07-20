15 great pictures from Downeys Bar, The 7Twenty and Rafters in Derry back in 2004

By Brendan McDaid
Published 19th Jul 2024, 08:00 BST
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 11:20 BST
Pictured are customers at Derry’s Downey’s pub in Shipquay Street and over at the 7Twenty on Chamerlain Street back 20 years ago in July 2004, as well as a few shots of Rafters on Northland Road from the same time.

Pictures: Derry Journal.

Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004.

1. Downey's Bar (3).JPG

Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004.

2. Downey's Bar (5).JPG

Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004.

3. Downey's Bar (6).JPG

Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004.

4. Downey's Bar (1).JPG

Patrons and staff at Downey's bar back in July 2004. Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:DerryRafters
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice