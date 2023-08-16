4-star Belfray Country Inn a perfect option for your wedding day
The 4-star Belfray Country Inn – located in the rolling countryside just outside Derry – may be the perfect option for your wedding day.
By Staff Reporter
Published 16th Aug 2023
The beautiful hotel can cater for between 100 and 160 guests and boasts a magnificent three tier grand ballroom which has been newly decorated.
To book your wedding at the Belfray Country Inn now, speak with Grainne, the hotel’s wedding coordinator, to plan your special day.
Call the team at the Belfray Country Inn, 171 Glenshane Road, Derry, BT47 3EN, on 02871301480.