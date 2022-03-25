8 Events in Derry this week

2.

Open Mic Night Bennigans 8pm - Late Free Open Mic Night is a fantastic opportunity to try something new in front of a receptive and attentive audience, whether you’re a musician, comedian, poet or performer of any kind - plus you get a FREE pint If you play! Also a great opportunity for all those seeking a great nights entertainment on a Monday! Chicken Box Comedy Night Bennigans Bar Thursday at 8.30pm. Free entry. Bennigans is home to the Chicken Box Comedy Night on Thursday nights, except the first Thursday of the month.