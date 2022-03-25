8 Events in Derry this week

From bingo to fishing, musicals to quizzes, there’s something for everyone in Derry this week.
Take a look at some of the events happening in Derry and Strabane starting Monday, March 28.
Which events will you be going to?
1.
Sandino's Quiz Night every Monday from 10pm.
Free of charge
Prizes every week and overall winners at the end of the night. Max 6 people per team.
"Keep those phones in your pockets or risk loosing points and the game! "Cheaters Out! We can see you!"
2.
Open Mic Night
Bennigans 8pm - Late
Free
Open Mic Night is a fantastic opportunity to try something new in front of a receptive and attentive audience, whether you’re a musician, comedian, poet or performer of any kind - plus you get a FREE pint If you play! Also a great opportunity for all those seeking a great nights entertainment on a Monday! Chicken Box Comedy Night Bennigans Bar
Thursday at 8.30pm. Free entry.
Bennigans is home to the Chicken Box Comedy Night on Thursday nights, except the first Thursday of the month.
3.
Foyle Film Intercultural & Anti-Racism Festival Monday, March 28 - Friday, April 29
The Nerve Centre
Foyle Film Intercultural and Anti-Racism Festival tackles a wide range of topics around discrimination, prejudice, human rights abuses, inequality, and environmental challenges.
The Festival will take place from Monday 28 March to Friday 29 April and offers a mix of educational programmes and public screenings.
Festival programme and information at www.foylefilmfestival.org
4.
Makem & Clancy
Sat 2nd Apr 8:00pm - 10:00pm
Waterside Theatre
Rory Makem and Donal Clancy carry on the musical legacy, stories and songs of their legendary fathers, Tommy Makem and Liam Clancy.