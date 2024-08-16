8 pictures from the House In The Wells barbecue at Derry Féile

Photos by Jim McCafferty Photography.
1. The House in the Wells Annual BBQ on Friday saw the Deputy Mayor, Darren Guy in attendance as well as representatives from various community groups throughout the city. The event was part of Feile 24. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
2. The Deputy Mayor Darren Guy pictured with Paddy Downey, Edelle McGinley and Majella Dunne at Friday's House in the Wells BBQ.
3. The Deputy Mayor Darren Guy being congratulating the staff of RRT (Rapid Relief Team) for preparing the food at Friday's BBQ at The House in the Wells. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)
4. Declan McLaughlin and Jennifer Kelly entertaining the crowd at the House in the Wells BBQ on Friday last.
