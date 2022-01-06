9 Dog friendly cafes in Derry

These are Cafes in Derry that welcome dogs, some of them even provide dog treats!
Caffé Nero in the Crescent link welcome four legged friends both inside and outside. Picture by EHA Group
Brick & Feather Coffee on Great James' Street has a sheltered outdoor area and dog treats are available. Picture by Independent Derry
The Cafe in the Park welcome dogs and their owners in the outside sheltered seating area. Water bowls are provided outside. Photo by George Sweeney DER2120GS – 012
'Pupaccinos' are available for dogs in 9ine Hostages Coffee Company in Waterloo Street. DER2050GS - 048