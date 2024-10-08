Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning has been sent out as some packets of a supermarket’s roast dinner ready meal have the wrong meat in - and if that’s not bad enough they may cause an allergic reaction in some people.

Asda describes its microwave or oven-cooked Chicken Dinners as “succulent chicken breast with crisp roast potatoes, veg and stuffing, in a hearty gravy”. But because of a packing error, some of the Chicken Dinners currently on sale actually contain Beef Dinners from the same range.

Not only is this bad news for people who don’t eat red meat, but the beef dinners contain several ingredients that the chicken dinners do not - several of which can cause an allergic reaction, and none of which are on the label.

So an alert has gone out via the Food Standards Agency because what is inside some of the Chicken Dinners packets now contains milk, egg and barley (which contains gluten), which are not mentioned on the label.

Asda's Chicken Dinner - packets with a September 5, 2025 best before date are being recalled | Asda

The Food Standards Agency said: “This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or egg and/or barley (gluten).”

The affected batch is 375g and has a best before of September 5, 2025. Asda will put posters up in its shops and anyone who has bought a packet can return it to an Asda for a refund, with no receipt needed.

More information is available from Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.