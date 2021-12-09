Bacon baps and tea all round as Derry & Strabane frontline and outdoor workers thanked

In recognition of their hard work, Council provided a catering van for staff from various departments to enjoy, including refuse collection, street cleansing, grounds maintenance, cemeteries, Park Rangers, Property and Fleet Maintenance and waste management, and Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Alderman Graham Warke, also paid a visit to personally thank staff for their commitment.

“I was absolutely delighted to be able to join some of our Council staff in Strahan’s Road and in Skeoge this week to enjoy a lovely breakfast and to thank them for all of their work over the past year,” said Mayor Warke.

“These men and women have shown incredible dedication as frontline workers to continue to carry out an exemplary service for the people of this district despite the many challenges that have been presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Mayor Alderman Graham Warke who hosted a breakfast for the staff at the council's Skeoge depot pictured with John Kelpie, Chief Executive, Derry City and Srabane District Council and Conor Canning, Head of Environment with Derry City and Strabane District Council. Picture Martin McKeown. 09.12.21

“They are a vital part of our council services, and it was very important that we showed a small token of our immense appreciation for the role that they play.”

Council’s Chief Executive, John Kelpie, added: “As we come into the Christmas season and the end of another year, as a council we wanted to make a small gesture of thanks and appreciation to these staff members who have been truly exceptional in the face of many unpredictable challenges.

“The pandemic meant a lot of staff had to adapt quickly to a new way of working. Their dedication to delivering the best service is a credit to them all – they will even be out over the holiday period carrying out their duties.

“We know how important they are, and it was just as important that we thanked and rewarded them for their work with this opportunity to enjoy a free breakfast and a personal word of thanks from the First Citizen on behalf of everyone.”

Mayor Graham Warke enjoying a free breakfast with some of the Council staff at Skeoge.

You can watch a video of the Mayor visiting the free breakfast at Strahan’s Road and Skeoge on the Derry City and Strabane District Council Facebook and Twitter pages.

Karen Philips, Council's Director of Environment and Regeneration, joins staff at Strahan's Road in Strabane for a breakfast bap.

Mayor Graham Warke and Margaret cook up some breakfast for the staff of Strahan's Road.