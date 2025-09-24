A chocolate product has been removed from the shelves 😦

The Bare Pantry is recalling its Dark Chocolate variations

The products contain milk, which is not mentioned on the label

Customers are urged to return the product for a full refund

A chocolate product is being pulled from shelves in Northern Ireland over allergy concerns.

The Bare Pantry is recalling several dark chocolate-coated snacks as they may contain milk, which is not mentioned on the ingredients label. This poses a health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

The Bare Pantry recalls chocolate because of allergy concerns | Food Standards Agency

The affected products are Dark Chocolate Almonds 170g, Dark Chocolate Pretzels 90g, Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts 170g, Dark Chocolate Cashews 140g, and Dark Chocolate Brazils 170g. All best before dates are affected.

The Bare Pantry also recently recalled its Dark Chocolate Jumbo Raisins in Northern Ireland over the same allergy concerns.

The Food Standards Agency has advised the brand to contact the relevant allergy organisations. The Bare Pantry has also issued a point-of-sale notice, which explains the steps customers should take if they have bought the product.

Consumers should not eat the product if they have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, and are asked to return the product to their nearest store for a full refund.

The Bare Pantry said: “We apologise our products did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.”

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website.