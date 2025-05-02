Bishop’s Gate Hotel ranked among UK’s Top 10 in 2025 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Bishop’s Gate Hotel has secured a prestigious spot in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, ranking No. 6 in the UK in the ‘Best of the Best’ Top Hotels category.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

JP McCafferty, General Manager of Bishop’s Gate Hotel, said: “To once again be recognised among the top hotels in the UK, and as the only Northern Ireland hotel on the list to feature in the Top 25, is an incredible honour.

"When you look at the locations and names of the hotels featured, it is a great statement of confidence in our city’s hotel offering and an endorsement of the commitment and effort by everyone involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award shines a spotlight on the North West’s premium hospitality industry and provides a real boost to both the international image of the region and domestic tourism. Derry-Londonderry is a confident, vibrant, forward-looking city that offers the best of all worlds, from city charm to coastal and countryside experiences.

The team at Bishop’s Gate Hotel has done it again, securing a prestigious spot in the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards 2025, ranking No. 6 in the UK in the ‘Best of the Best’ Top Hotels category.

“This award is a reflection of our staff’s enthusiasm, dedication and unwavering commitment to excellent customer service. In my opinion, they are simply the best. We believe in delivering a genuine welcome to all of our guests and aim to ensure every visit is special, whether it is a wedding, an overnight stay or afternoon tea in The Gown Restaurant. It is extremely encouraging to have that recognised and reflected in visitor feedback.”

Kristen Dalton, President of Tripadvisor, said: “Congratulations to Bishop’s Gate Hotel on its recognition in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2025. Ranking among the top percentage of businesses globally means you have made such a memorable impact on your visitors that many of them took time to go online and leave a glowing review about their experience. We hope this recognition continues to drive business to you in 2025 and beyond.”

Each year, Tripadvisor celebrates travellers’ favourite hotels based on reviews and ratings collected over a 12-month period. The Travelers’ Choice ‘Best of the Best’ title is awarded to those who consistently deliver excellence, placing Bishop’s Gate among the highest-rated hotels in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is the only hotel from NI to feature in the Top 25, joining the ranks of other esteemed establishments, including St. Ermin's Hotel, Autograph Collection, Le Manoir aux Quat'Saisons, A Belmond Hotel, Oxfordshire and The Resident Covent Garden.