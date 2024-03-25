Comedy tour “The Empire Laughs Back” hits Derry pub
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Empire Laughs Back tour will stop at Peadar O’Donnell’s Bar on Wednesday, May 1.
There will be performances by Paddy McDonnell, William Thompson and Gary Little.
Commenting on the tour, Elaine Johnson, Harp Brand Manager, said, “Harp has been a proud partner to The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club over the past three years. During that time, we’ve seen the comedy scene flourish and last year we tested the waters by going on tour to three locations outside of Belfast. We were overwhelmed by the response! With all tickets selling out and some in less than 24 hours!”
Tickets for the tour are now on sale at empirelaughsback.com at a cost of £12 per person, with a discounted rate for students of £10 per person. Not forgetting a free pint of Harp on arrival.