Creepy Céilí in Guildhall this Hallowe’en will support housing charity

Guildhall main hall.

The evening of traditional Irish music, dancing and crack has been called by the Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Sandra Duffy.

All proceeds raised at the event on Friday, October 28, will go towards the Mayor’s Charity First Housing and Support Services.

Mayor Duffy said she hoped as many people as possible would come along to the event.

“I am delighted that the brilliant accordion player Martin Duggan is coming to the Guildhall to provide the live music for an evening of craic agus ceol at my Creepy Céilí,” she said.

“I know our local Céilí dancers and fans of traditional Irish music will be delighted to take part in the event in the stunning surroundings of our Main Hall but it is an event that can be enjoyed by everyone and I hope as many people as possible will attend.

“This is the first major event as part of my fundraising efforts for my chosen charity First Housing Aid and Support services who are doing critical work on the ground for those in accommodation distress or need.”

The Creepy Céilí will be held from 8pm to 11pm on Friday, October 28 and admission is £10 or €10 which is paid at the door.

First Housing Aid and Support Services are a voluntary sector non-profile making organisation in operation since 1989 who provide professional advice on housing and solutions to people who find themselves in housing difficulties.

