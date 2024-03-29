Derry Easter: Pub, club and hotel opening hours over the holiday period
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Act (Northern Ireland) 2021 removed all remaining restrictions on the pub trade from Easter 2022.
Before then bars used to close at midnight on Holy Thursday and Holy Saturday, at 11pm on Good Friday and at 10pm on Easter Sunday.
However, that’s all been removed by the legislation that was passed three years ago.
Opening times over the weekend are as follows:
Good Friday licensing hours
As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30am - 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am - 11pm.
Easter Saturday licensing hours
As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30am - 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am - 11pm.
Easter Sunday licensing hours
Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30pm - 11pm, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10am – 10pm.
Easter Monday and Tuesday licensing hours
As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30am - 11pm, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 1am, or with further additional permitted hours until 2am. Off-licences may sell alcohol 8am - 11pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.