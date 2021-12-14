Derry man wins festive feast in Lidl supermarket sweep trolley dash in aid of NSPCC

Shoppers across the north west were among those swept up in festive fever with the return of Lidl Northern Ireland’s Trolley Dash on Saturday last, which saw lucky customers run their very own supermarket sweep and bag their Christmas shopping for free – all whilst raising vital funds the charity.

Connell was among 41 winning shoppers who won their spot to dash around their local Lidl store, racing against the clock to bag as much of their Christmas food shop for free as they could in just two minutes.

Connell took part in the dash at the Lidl Buncrana Road store, walking away with a festive feast worth £262.02. He was one of several shoppers across Lidl NI shops in County Derry, who between them gathered groceries worth over £12,130.

Connell Wilson winner of the Lidl Trolly Dash Competition at the Buncrana Road Store in Derry and collected £263.02 worth of groceries.

Now in its seventh year, the Trolley Dash initiative raised over £93,000 for charity partner NSPCC Northern Ireland, which will help fund the delivery of services for children in need right across the region.

Gordon Cruikshanks, Head of Sales Operations at Lidl NI, said: “Trolley Dash continues to be our flagship fundraising event for our charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland and this year our customers really have gone above and beyond with their generosity and support. We’re delighted to have raised over £93,000 to help fund NSPCC’s incredible services, particularly at a poignant time of the year when there are many children in need of help and support.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all of our customers for supporting this initiative. I’d like to wish all of our customers a very safe and happy Christmas from our Lidl family to yours.”

Operating Childline bases in Foyle and Belfast, NSPCC NI supports children across the region and works to prevent abuse, help rebuild children’s lives and support families. In a partnership spanning four years, Lidl Northern Ireland has raised over £600,000 for NSPCC Northern Ireland to support its vital work across the region.

Connell Wilson, Lidl Trolly Dash winner at the Buncrana Road store, celebrates with deputy manager Stephen Coyle.

Joanne McMaster, Supporter Fundraising Manager at NSPCC NI, said: “The support we’ve received from Lidl and its wonderful customers right across Northern Ireland has been incredible. We’re overwhelmed with the response we had to this year’s Trolley Dash and I’d like to thank everyone who entered the competition and helped support us at a time of year when we are needed the most.”

“Christmas can be the most difficult time of year for young people suffering abuse and neglect, or poor mental health. After another difficult year, we’re here to support all children who need the support of our specialist services, or simply someone to talk to. Staffed by our keyworkers and volunteer counsellors, NSPCC’s Childline services are here for everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week, even on Christmas Day.”