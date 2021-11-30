Derry MLA Pádraig Delargy calls for extension of £100 ‘spend local’ card deadline
Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has called on the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to extend the deadline for people to use their ‘spend local’ card.
The Foyle MLA said: “I have been contacted by a significant number of people who are yet to receive their spend local card.
“I appreciate the help from the Department for Economy officials in resolving issues and clarifying where cards will soon be issued. However, given the number of people I am aware of that have not yet received their cards, I have written to the Economy Minister urging him to extend the deadline for people to spend their £100 card. It’s important that people have time to get out and spend their card, and I would, of course, again encourage people to support local businesses and in particular those businesses who have supported us all throughout the pandemic.”