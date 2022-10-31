Derry not letting weather dampen Hallowe'en spirits
Derry hasn't let the weather dampen spirits meteorological or supernatural this Hallowe'en and the city centre was abuzz with activity this afternoon many hours before the main events of the parade and fireworks display this evening.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Hundreds of people were in the city centre from early on Monday - many already in full costume - as people got into the festive mood.
There were loads of attractions for young and old alike with the Guildhall and the food market in Shipquay Place centres of activities.
Many thousands of people are expected to visit the city centre for the carnival parade and fireworks tonight.