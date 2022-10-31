News you can trust since 1772
Derry not letting weather dampen Hallowe'en spirits

Derry hasn't let the weather dampen spirits meteorological or supernatural this Hallowe'en and the city centre was abuzz with activity this afternoon many hours before the main events of the parade and fireworks display this evening.

By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Hundreds of people were in the city centre from early on Monday - many already in full costume - as people got into the festive mood.

There were loads of attractions for young and old alike with the Guildhall and the food market in Shipquay Place centres of activities.

Many thousands of people are expected to visit the city centre for the carnival parade and fireworks tonight.

Saurus with the Mayor, Sandra Duffy.

