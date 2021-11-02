Derry shoppers get an extra fortnight to spend £100 High Street vouchers

Shoppers have an extra fortnight to use their £100 vouchers.

Mr. Lyons told the Assembly this afternoon that due to registration delays citizens will have until December 14 to spend their vouchers.

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “Given the administrative challenges around the registration of the card, it is understandable that an extension of two weeks was needed to ensure that shoppers have time to spend their card with local retailers”

“Retail NI hope that the problems around the scheme will be quickly resolved as we want to see as many cards dispatched to as many eligible shoppers as possible to maximise the spend in our members stores to boost our high streets and local economy."

Mr. Roberts said he hoped the distribution of the cards would provide a major boost to local businesses.

“We are optimistic that this extension will not displace the traditional Christmas spend and that consumers will continue to use their card to support independent retailers”