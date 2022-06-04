Derry views on city’s new picnic parklets

The former is in an area in town that has seen many changes throughout the years, the most notable being the removal of the famous water fountain, and the relocation of the historic emigration statues, pedestrianisation and the major revamp of the public realm area.

Today I asked people in Derry whether they think the new picnic parklet is a good idea.

Jacqueline Campbell said: “Well this is the first time I’ve been through it, and I think it is a wasted space. In all honesty I think it’s wasted money, same as the Diamond. In terms of planning, like a lot of things in this town, they don’t think logically. They could’ve done a survey beforehand to see what the public would think.”

Nathan and Paddy. DER2220GS – 019

Cecil Calhoun said: “I think it is quite smart looking. Although, within this plot you could do a bit more.”

Jason Coyle said: “It’s really good, it’s attractive. It is something that was probably missing. What’s the point in a big open space with nowhere to sit down and get together.”

Kevin Cassidy said: “Overall, I think it is not a good idea. I think it could encourage people to sit out drinking at night, and that is my fear. I don’t think it adds that much really. I don’t think Waterloo Place is an area to sit and eat, it is an area to be busy at.”

Stella Doherty said: “It is great. The new area brings everybody together and everyone comes out and sits for a cuppa. ... there hasn’t seemed to be any bother with it.”

A mini parklet with seating, picnic tables and boundary planting in Waterloo Place, Derry. DER2220GS – 020

Nathan said: “It is good, I really like it. We would even walk up from Guapo and eat here when the weather is good.”

Paddy said: “It is class, and a great addition. I would like to see more restaurants and bars down the quay. It would be nice to sit outside and not have to just sit in a bar.”

Jacqueline Campbell. DER2220GS – 014

Cecil Colhoun. DER2220GS – 015

Rachel McCarron and Jason Coyle. DER2220GS – 016

Kevin Cassidy and Bell. DER2220GS – 017