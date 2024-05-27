Derry's Bishop's Gate Hotel staff win Reception Team of the Year award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The winners of the 2024 NIHF Receptionist Awards have been revealed with Bishop’s Gate Hotel in Derry adding to its already impressive trophy cabinet after its front of house staff were named the Reception Team of the Year 2024.

The awards were announced by compere Pamela Ballantine at a glittering awards ceremony in the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges.

The organisers said the high volume of entries from receptionists across Northern Ireland lends itself to the immense talent and skill within the profession, as well as the high esteem in which the Awards are held.

A total of 81 entries were received for the competition, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) and is now in its 18th year.

Bishop's Gate Hotel Team with Pamela Ballantine. Photo by Chris Neely.

The competition has three award categories: Reception Team of the Year, Most Promising Receptionist and Receptionist of the Year.

The winner of the team category is determined by a mystery shopping process, while individuals competing for the receptionist of the year titles have to participate in a series of challenges set by Life Adventure company.

The winner of the ‘Reception Team of the Year’ was Bishop's Gate Hotel in Derry with Tara Lodge in Belfast scooping the runner up prize and Belmore Court & Motel in Enniskillen being awarded third place.

Meanwhile, the winner of the ‘Most Promising Receptionist’ category was Austeja Ramutyte, from Crowne Plaza Belfast. The runner-up was Devin Drake from Room2 Belfast and Siobhan Trainor, from Slieve Donard Hotel was awarded third place.

The award-winning Bishop's Gate Hotel team.

The ‘Receptionist of the Year’ award went to Sarah Box from Clandeboye Lodge Hotel in Bangor. The runner-up was Eavann Mallon from Tara Lodge and third place went to Victoria Morrison from Killeavy Castle Estate.

The general consensus from all the judges is that the industry is in good hands given the exceptional level of candidates. One of the judges said: “The receptionists I met were truly outstanding, which made the judging process quite challenging. Their dedication to their role was unmistakable, and their commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences was evident.”

NIHF President Eddie McKeever congratulated all the winners and finalists. “This is the eighteenth year the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation has run the competition to find the best receptionists in Northern Ireland. This year there were 81 applications across the three categories. The participants have been assessed on their presentation, communication, teamwork and personality, as well as quizzed on their knowledge of the hotel industry and their job. Individuals have come through an assessment day and two interviews to reach this final stage. Hotel teams have received telephone assessments and the personal visit of a mystery shopper. Everyone deserves congratulations for getting this far.”

“Being a finalist in the Receptionist Awards is a tremendous accolade and shows a real commitment from the hotels involved. It helps boost the profile of the individual receptionist, the front office team and the hotel itself. Not only is the competition an opportunity to share in the success of those who win an award but it offers the chance to meet fellow professionals, share ideas and strengthen the hotel sector.”

Eddie added: "The competition demonstrates the industry’s commitment to people within the sector and is one of the highlights of the NIHF calendar. The standard of entrants has been exceedingly high with many receptionists displaying exceptional people skills, a great understanding of their hotel property and a real passion for tourism. Funders and sponsors are critical to the awards and we are grateful for the support of Tourism Northern Ireland, Guestline, Net Affinity, Fermanagh & Omagh District Council, Insight6 and Life for their support. Thanks to the Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges for tonight and also to the Clayton Hotel for hosting the assessment day.”