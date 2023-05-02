Derry's Robyn from Bishop's Gate Hotel is Receptionist of the Year 2023

Robyn was among three category winners at the 2023 Northern Ireland Hotels Federnation Receptionist Awards held at Waterfoot Hotel in Derry last week.

A total of 73 entries were received for the competition, which is organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), and is now in its 17th year, and Robyn was joined on the finalist shortlist by another local woman, Megan McGarvey from the Waterfoot Hotel.

The competition categories are Reception Team of the Year, Most Promising Receptionist and Receptionist of the Year, and the winners were determined by a mystery shopping process, while individuals competing for the receptionist of the year titles participated in a series of challenges set by Life Adventure company.

L-R Northern Ireland Hotels Federation President Eddie McKeever; Robyn McGarrigle, Bishop’s Gate Hotel (winner of Receptionist of the Year category) and Angela Dobbins, Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council.

NIHF said that the high volume of entries from across Northern Ireland underscored ‘the immense talent and skill within the profession, as well as the high esteem in which the Awards are held’.

Runners up in Robyn’s ‘Receptionist of the Year’ award category went to Robyn Millar-Wilson from Crowne Plaza Belfast and third place went to Victoria Morrison from Killeavy Castle Estate.

The winner of the ‘Reception Team of the Year’ was Crowne Plaza Belfast, while Leonardo Hotel Belfast scooped the runner up prize and Killeavy Castle Estate in Newry was awarded third place.

Meanwhile, the winner of the ‘Most Promising Receptionist’ category was Tadhgán McCullough from Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast. The runner-up was Stephanie Lowry from Killeavy Castle Estate and Sarah McCorry from Crowne Plaza Belfast was awarded third place.

L-R Cllr Angela Dobbins, Deputy Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council; Megan McGarvey, Waterfoot Hotel (finalist in Receptionist of the Year category) and Northern Ireland Hotels Federation President Eddie McKeever.

One of the judges said: “It was an honour to act as a judge this year. The receptionists that I met were outstanding which made judging very difficult. Their passion for the role was clear and the desire to give guests the best possible experience was evident. It’s great to see such skills in Northern Ireland and I think our visitors are in very capable hands.”

NIHF President Eddie McKeever congratulated all the winners and finalists: “The participants have been assessed on their presentation, communication, teamwork and personality, as well as quizzed on their knowledge of the hotel industry and their job. Individuals have come through an assessment day and two interviews to reach this final stage. Hotel teams have received telephone assessments and the personal visit of a mystery shopper. Everyone deserves congratulations for getting this far.

“Being a finalist in the Receptionist Awards is a tremendous accolade and shows a real commitment from the hotels involved. It helps boost the profile of the individual receptionist, the front office team and the hotel itself. Not only is the competition an opportunity to share in the success of those who win an award but it offers the chance to meet fellow professionals, share ideas and strengthen the hotel sector.”

Eddie adds: "The competition demonstrates the industry’s commitment to people within the sector and is one of the highlights of the NIHF calendar. The standard of entrants has been exceedingly high with many receptionists displaying exceptional people skills, a great understanding of their hotel property and a real passion for tourism. Funders and sponsors are critical to the awards and we are grateful for the support of Tourism Northern Ireland, Guestline, Net Affinity, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Insight6 and Life Adventure. Thank you to the Waterfoot Hotel for tonight and also to the Clayton Hotel for hosting the assessment day.”

L-R Robyn McGarrigle, Bishop’s Gate Hotel (winner of Receptionist of the Year category); Melissa Hastings from Crowne Plaza Belfast (Crowne Plaza won Reception Team of the Year) and Tadhgán McCullough, Fitzwilliam Hotel Belfast (winner of Most Promising Receptionist category).

