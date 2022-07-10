Derry’s Street Food Festival back this week after 3 years

A relocation will see the festival’s many vendors setting up stall along the quayside in Derry just as the Clipper fleets are due to start sailing up the Foyle. The free admission festival will take place from Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17 running daily from 12 noon to 10pm, and finishing up just a few days before the Maritime Festival arrives on July 20.

Organisers Derry City & Strabane District Council promised the food festival event will serve up a three-day feast for the senses, showcasing the very best local produce, from slow cooked barbeque to authentic wood fired pizza,, as well as local craft beers and spirits.

Vendors include Doherty’s; Fairley’s Flavours; Foyle Bubble Waffle; La Tia Juana; Lo & Slo; Nonnas; Offing Coffee; and Silver Bean. There will also be pop-up bars with The Walled City Brewery, Rough Bros, and Wild Atlantic Distillery confirmed as well as live DJ sets.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “The Street Food Festival is the perfect opportunity to sample some of the alternative and exciting new cuisine being created by our street food aficionados.”

Tourism Manager with Council, Jennifer O’Donnell, said: “What a perfect start to our Maritime programme with a quayside celebration of fabulous food and local hospitality.

For more info go to www.legenderryfood.com/events

