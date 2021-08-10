Derry’s vegan-friendly ‘Hidden’ gem café on London Street wins Travellers Choice award after glowing Tripadvisor reviews

The Travellers’ Choice award celebrates businesses that consistently deliver top grade experiences to customers from around the globe, with the family business in Derry receiving top TripAdvisor reviews over the past year.

Justyn McNicholl, proprietor of Hidden City Café on London Street in Derry’s city centre said: “We are so proud of our amazing team at Hidden City Café, who are continuously passionate about creating fresh beautiful food and delivering a fantastic customer experience,

“It is a fitting tribute that both the café’s vision and the staff’s hard work have been recognised by customers.

Justyn McNicholl, owner Hidden City Cafe front of house staff, Bekah Devine, and the Assistant Manager Tori Messenger.

“We are all delighted to be recipients of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice, and to be rated in Trip Advisors top 10% of restaurants globally!”

“Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travellers’ Choice Awards,” said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor.

“I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses.

“The Travellers’ Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working.

“Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic.”

Justyn said: “Thank you to all our customers and visitors who took the time to write about their Hidden City Café experience”.

One happy customer wrote: “Lovely quirky café beside the beautiful cathedral, Harissa Chicken was delightful and sister had best choice of vegan food ever. And even better, serves wine and local beers, all vegan friendly. Staff were lovely. Must visit if in Derry.”

Another wrote: “Such a lovely little café hidden in the streets of Derry. Fantastic vegan and non-vegan options, allowing options for everyone! The staff were fantastic and the food was amazing, can’t recommend it enough!”