Children pictured with the Easter Bunny at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 084

Easter Bunny joins in the fun at Muff Spring Fair 2022 in Donegal

Local artists, crafters and other stall holders were joined by the Easter Bunny at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall at the weekend.

By George Sweeney
Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 1:17 pm

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

People visit the stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 085

Locals Patricia Doherty and Margaret Doyle at the Patricia Doherty Creations stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 083

Locals Roisin McDaid and seven-year-old Tommy pictured at their Blossom Grove stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 077

Eglinton women Brigid Henderson pictured at her Walled Garden stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 080

