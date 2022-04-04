Easter Bunny joins in the fun at Muff Spring Fair 2022 in Donegal

Pictures by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.
1. DER - MUFF EASTER AND SPRING FAIR
People visit the stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 085
2. DER - MUFF EASTER AND SPRING FAIR
Locals Patricia Doherty and Margaret Doyle at the Patricia Doherty Creations stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 083
3. DER - MUFF EASTER AND SPRING FAIR
Locals Roisin McDaid and seven-year-old Tommy pictured at their Blossom Grove stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 077
4. DER - MUFF EASTER AND SPRING FAIR
Eglinton women Brigid Henderson pictured at her Walled Garden stall at the Muff Spring and Easter Fair at St Mary’s Hall on Saturday afternoon last. DER2213GS – 080