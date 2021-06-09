Extending pub and club serving hours in Northern Ireland : Minister calling time on current laws

The new bill will allow for pubs and clubs to serve alcohol until 2am most weekends of the year.

It will also reform Easter licensing laws, removing restrictions.

The new bill could be enacted later this year if it passes the final stages over the coming weeks and receives Royal Assent.

Last orders may be extended.

The Assembly are being given the opportunity to vote on amendments to The Licensing and Registration of Clubs (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced to it on 19 October last year.

There will then only be two more Assembly stages left in the legislative process before “these important and long awaited” changes are finalised.

Minister Hargey said: “The reform of licensing is a priority for this Executive under the New Decade, New Approach Deal and I am pleased to see modernisation is within reach.

“I want to thank Executive, Committee and Assembly colleagues for their work in getting this important Bill to this stage. The Bill contains a balanced package of reforms.

“While supporting the hospitality industry, it is my duty to also be mindful of the negative impact that the harmful consumption of alcohol can cause, to individuals and to whole communities. This Bill therefore also includes the relevant safeguards to ensure that people are protected from alcohol-related harms.

“I look forward to taking this Bill through its Consideration Stage today and next stages in the coming weeks and to deliver on this much anticipated reform.”

More detail on the Bill, including the list of proposed amendments, is available at: www.niassembly.gov.uk/assembly-business/legislation/2017-2022-mandate/primary-legislation---bills-2017---2022-mandate/licensing-and-registration-of-clubs-amendment-bill/The next stage of the Bill is its Further Consideration Stage in the Assembly on 21 June 2021. Following this, the Bill will have a Final Stage before receiving Royal Assent.