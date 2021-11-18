Fundraising concert to help support Nicole McDermott with FND treatement

She suffers up to 10 seizures per day, has lost her sight, has limited speech, experiences absences, tremors and is in chronic pain. She is also now a wheelchair user and her family say she has lost her independence and quality of life.

A fundraising campaign was set up to pay for the cost of treatment at Brain and Mind in London and Nicole recently met with a specialist there, who says he can help her achieve a quality of life. The treatment is expensive and Nicole’s friends and family have been organising events to help raise money. The concert in Burt will feature David Craig and his band, John McNicholl, Sandy Kelly, Dominic Kirwan, Keelan Arbuckle and Caillin Joe. Doors open at 6.30pom, with the concert beginning at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced at 20 euro are on sale at the hotel and you can also pay at the door.