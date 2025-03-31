Guildhall celebration for historic IslandMen Whiskey launch in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

IslandMen Irish Whiskeys from Wild Atlantic Distillery made history as they officially launched at the Guildhall in Derry on Friday.

This is because Wild Atlantic Distillery’s new range are the first Irish whiskeys to be distilled in the Tyrone/ Derry region since the Watt distillery closed over a century ago in 1921.

Over 100 special guests were invited to attend the celebratory occasion and get a taste of the new single malt whiskey and new blended whiskey.

Amongst those in attendance were representatives from Tourism NI and Invest NI.

The new IslandMen Irish Whiskey created by Wild Atlantic Distillery founders, Jim Nash, and Brian Ash, who have officially launched their new single malt Irish whiskey and new blended whiskey in The Guildhall, pictured with Nicola Kelly and Mike Crone, who designed the bottle. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.03.25

Founder and director of Wild Atlantic Distillery, Jim Nash, says there’s a depth of tradition behind their new handcrafted IslandMen Irish Whiskey. “Small scale distilling goes back hundreds of years in this north west region. But the tradition died out and was almost lost.

“Here at Wild Atlantic Distillery, we are proud to be part of the new wave of independent, traditional, and craft distilleries blossoming in Ireland. Together, we are making Irish Whiskey once again, the world’s most sought-after whiskey.”

The new IslandMen whiskey had its first exclusive release in December 2024, when around 300 bottles were drawn from Cask 001. These bottles were sent to destinations across the world over the last few months.

Jim says they were delighted with the demand for this first release. “Interest in stocking the IslandMen Irish whiskey is already high among distributors across Europe, North America and Asia."

Pictured at the launch of the new IslandMen Irish Whiskey created by Wild Atlantic Distillery founders, Jim Nash, left and Brian Ash are, Alison Conaghan, Amy Law, Leeanne McNamee and Caroline Gallagher.

His co-founder and brother-in-law, Brian Ash shares details of the next phase of Wild Atlantic Distillery’s development. “It includes a purpose-built distillery and visitor centre, just twenty minutes from our current location. It will be easy to access on the A5 main Derry to Dublin road and will bring high-quality jobs to the region.”

Brian thanked Invest NI for their vital support in the ambitious venture. He also expressed gratitude to Tourism NI who recently honoured Wild Atlantic Distillery with a plaque to mark their role as a founder member of the Northern Ireland Spirits Trail.

IslandMen Irish Whiskey is now available at stockists across Northern Ireland, alongside Wild Atlantic Gin and Wild Atlantic Vodka. You can find your nearest stockist on Wild Atlantic Distillery’s on-site map: https://www.wildatlanticdistillery.ie/stockists