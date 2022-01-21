Horslips stars at opening of Destined’s Whistle Stop Café in Derry today

The official opening will take place in the North West Learning Disability Centre today, Friday January 21 2022.

Two members of the band – Jim Lockhart and Barry Devlin will be in the Centre at 11.00am to meet fans and sign autographs.

Anyone who would like a photograph is welcome to call into the Café.

Destined members pictured during a celebration to mark the opening of the new premises back in 2019.

Horslips had been booked into St Columb’s Hall for two nights in 2020 to play a fundraiser for Destined but due to Covid-19 they had to postpone and eventually cancel the performances.

Destined’s café was destroyed in an arson attack on the Centre at the end of February 2020 prior to the pandemic lockdown and the kitchen has now been completely re-installed.

Speaking before the opening of the new Whistle Stop Café Charlene Keenan, General Manager of Destined said “There was a huge gap in the Centre with the café being out of action. It had been the focus for people to have a bite to eat and have a chat and hopefully that buzz will return in Destined’s new Whistle Stop Café.”

The Mayor Graham Warke, will be in attendance as will Paul Carland, Social Enterprise and Liaison Manager representing the Housing Executive who have supported the re establishment of the café paid tribute to all involved in the initiative.