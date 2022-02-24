How to register for free Derry sustainable food summit next week
Derry City and Strabane District Council will host a ‘food summit’ in the Guildhall next Thursday as part of the commitment to becoming ‘a sustainable food region’.
The March 3 event will explore district-wide approaches to changing the food system in order to improve health, reduce food insecurity, build community resilience and reduce our impact on the environment.
Mayor Graham Warke, said it was a great opportunity to explore the wider impact that the food system can have.
“The growing recognition nationally and internationally of the important contribution that our food system makes to climate change, population health and to local economies emphasises the importance and urgency of the development of a regional food strategy,” he said.
“Whether you are interested in growing, cooking or eating – we are all connected to food in some way or other. Food brings us together, whether it’s sharing a meal with your neighbour or donating a tin of beans to your local food bank.
“This event will explore different approaches to changing our food system in order to improve health, reduce food insecurity, build community resilience and reduce our impact on the environment, so whether you are a local business owner, a keen grower, a volunteer at a local community lunch club, or a parent interested in learning about home cooking, we hope that this event will give you food for thought.”
The Food for Thought summit will take place in the Guildhall from 10am to 1.30pm on Thursday March 3. You can register for the free event at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/growing-food-growing-communities-food-summit-tickets-267379899477For more information, visit www.derrystrabane.com/acornfood