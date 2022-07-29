Iceland bring Uber Eats delivery service to Foyleside store in Derry

A further 22 stores including Derry’s store in Foyleside are now offering groceries on demand.

The move follows the launch of the delivery platform elsewhere earlier this year, bringing the total to 28 Iceland stores now involved in the partnership.

Uber Eats is a food delivery platform that connects with local restaurants and retailers via an app allowing customers to order at the tap of a button.

Leading grocery retailer Iceland announces the expansion of their partnership with online delivery platform Uber Eats, with the supermarket now offering delivery via the Uber Eats app from 28 stores across Northern Ireland.

Customers can shop via the Uber Eats app in the same way as they would when ordering from a restaurant.

Once accepted, the order is picked out in-store by Iceland colleagues before being collected and delivered by a courier who uses the Uber Eats platform in as little as 30 minutes.

The partnership gives customers a contactless and cash-free option when shopping for their favourite products and complements Iceland’s existing online service, which also offers free home delivery for customers.

Over 3,800 products including fresh groceries and vegetables can be ordered as well as frozen food ranges.

Ron Metcalfe, Managing Director, Iceland Ireland said: “We are encouraged by the appetite for this type of service in Northern Ireland. The Uber Eats roll out in a further 22 stores across the region reflects our belief that rapid grocery delivery for busy lives and households will continue to evolve and further cement our position within the sector.

“Giving our customers instant access to their favourite brands has enabled the business to adapt to the change in consumer shopping habits. We are committed to offering a wide range of products, alongside global brands at affordable prices. This high street to doorstep service enhances our offering and makes shopping hassle free via the Uber Eats App.”

Alex Troughton, Head of Commerce at Uber Eats UK said: “We are delighted to be expanding our partnership with Iceland in Northern Ireland, which will enable even more customers to order from Iceland’s range of groceries and essentials via the Uber Eats app.”