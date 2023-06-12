Images of signage for new Ebrington Hotel and Corner House Pub & Lounge submitted

Visuals of signage proposed for the top of the modern annex to the Clock Tower building, as well as for the front of the old Officers' Quarters and Captain's House at Building 63 have been included in a new planning application.

The application is for ‘external signage to front of Building 63 (to be known as the Corner House) and external illuminated signage at roof level of adjoining new-build hotel bedroom structure’.

The illuminated signage above the hotel will read ‘The Ebrington’ and will be lit by internal LEDs.

Images of 'The Ebrington' signage prepared by RPP Architects and submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council by the applicant.

A ‘Corner House’ sign will be erected above the front door of Building 63 with ‘Pub & Lounge’ placed in smaller letters beneath it.

The £15.5m 4 star Ebrington Hotel is expected to open at the end of this month.

Images of 'Corner House' signage prepared by RPP Architects and submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council by the applicant.