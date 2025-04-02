IN PICTURES: Opening of Cloisters Café at Aras CholmCille in Derry

By George Sweeney & Jack Tibbetts
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 16:34 BST
Parishioners and pilgrims attending the Sister Clare Retreat were among the first customers to join in the celebrations as Aras Cholmcille’s new Cloisters Café opened in the grounds of Long Tower Church on Tuesday.

Photos by George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Pat and Dolores Scullion pictured with Father Gerard Mongan, Administrator, Long Tower Church, in the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille. Photo: George Sweeney

Staff members Sarah, Leah and Louise pictured in the newly opened Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney

Catherine Moore and Helen McAdams, members of the Long Tower Purple Hearts, pictured the Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney

Emma and Doris Sharkey pictured the newly opened Cloisters Café based in Aras Cholmcille in the grounds of St Columbas Long Tower Church. Photo: George Sweeney

