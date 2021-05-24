IN PICTURES: Reopening today, Monday May 24

For the first time in 2021, indoor dining and drinking, cinemas, bingo halls, sport training facilities and tourist accommodation and attractions are all reopening in the north today.
Restrictions on visiting family and friends have also been relaxed along with some travel restrictions and rules around weddings and receptions.
The NI Executive said that thanks to the efforts of the public and the continued success of the vaccination roll out it was in a position to go ahead with the of relaxations.
Up to six adults from different households and 10 from one household can sit together at bars, restaurants and cafes.
The remainder of tourist accommodation can reopen with contact details taken.
Increase numbers for outdoor gatherings to 500 or capped at risk assessment level if lower. This would allow up to 500 spectators at any outdoor event. Any gatherings of over 30 people outdoors must be an organised gathering and would require a risk assessment. The Executive would advise organisers to consider the use of Lateral Flow Tests for any planned larger events.
Libraries will reopen and provide limited in-library services.