Labour leader Keir Starmer arrives in Derry

Labour leader Keir Starmer with staff from the Walled City Brewery.

The labour leader popped over to Ebrington during his visit and met with staff from the Walled City Brewery.

He also met with other business representatives and a range of local groups.

In a post afterwards, Walled City Brewery said: “Well, it was fair to say our FOH team were rather excited to have a special guest join us for dinner this week!

“Not very often you’ll get our entire FOH team outside for a photo, slap bang in the middle of dinner service… must be a big deal

“We always regard it as a privilege, that of all the excellent restaurants in our wonderful city, you chose us!!

“Thanks for joining us Keir Starmer and colleagues. Maybe we’ll see you again soon”.

Keir Starmer’s visit comes three years after he last arrived in the city to meet with business leaders,

Back then in 2018 he spent the day on the Derry and Donegal border talking to businesses and local people.