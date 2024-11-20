Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The company is urging customers to not eat it 😬

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Lidl product is being recalled due to contamination, which can cause flu symptoms.

Listeria monocytogenes has been found in McCaughey Foods’ Glensallagh Salt & Chilli Roast Chicken Wings, which is sold in Lidl stores in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The specific batch being recalled is the 350g pack size, with a use by date of November 23 2024.

A Lidl product is being recalled due to contamination (Photo: mimpki - stock.adobe.com) | mimpki - stock.adobe.com

Symptoms caused by the organisation can be similar to flu, including a high temperature, muscle ache, pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the symptoms can be more severe and can cause serious complications including meningitis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company that produces the product, McCaughey Foods, is urging people not to eat the product and to return it to where it was originally purchased from for a full refund.

For more information, please visit the Food Standards Agency website.