Long serving retail staff officially open Rossdowney Eurospar in Derry

Bernie Friars, Tina McElhinney, Grainne McLaughlin, Lesley Ann Curry and Joyce Logan Wilson, all familiar faces who have worked at the former Eurospar and served the local community for decades, were given the honour of cutting the ribbon on the newly built Waterside store.

Eurospar Rossdowney champions a number of local suppliers in the North West area, from in-store florist Wild Berry Boutique to Higgins & Sons Family Butchers and McDaid’s Bakery with their famous buns. The supermarket is also the first home of the new Nourish deli.

Mark McCammond, Retail Director at Henderson Group said the store represents all that is great and good about the local area: “The people of the Waterside area are what makes it, and the local links for the new Eurospar Rossdowney store are second to none. Not only do we have a team that has served the local community for decades, but we also have extensive ranges of products sourced from local suppliers which keep our food miles down.”

Store Manager, Keith Wilson has been in charge throughout the build and highlighted the addition of 85 parking spaces, a two-pump MAXOL forecourt featuring regular grades and new 100% carbon offset Premium fuel grades. “Shoppers can expect a wide range of services in-store including the Post Office and the extended range of products available from the butchery counter, alongside the first ever Nourish deli counter and all-new Barista Bar coffee. Local is at the heart of everything we do.”

“We were delighted to have Foyle Search and Rescue on site for our opening day where we held bucket collections for the vital work they do locally.

“Throughout the year, we will raise money for the NI Children’s Hospice, Eurospar’s charity partner Cancer Fund for Children, and the Jack & Jill Foundation. Our community outreach work is extremely important; we have donated sanitising stations to the local Dale View Nursing Home, and we’ll continue to support the team at Arc Fitness who do important work around mental wellbeing and addiction.”

“It’s very important for us to be a hub of the local community and we look forward to supporting all these organisations and more in the future.”

