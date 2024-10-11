Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here are the autumnal treats you can get your hands on 🍔

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s is launching three new items as part of its autumn menu

Fan favourites will also be making a return including the Toffee Apple Pie

McDonald’s has also launched its first ever £5 meal deal

Legendary fast food chain McDonalds has announced a brand-new ‘spooktacular’ menu launching just in time for Halloween.

Launching from 11am on Wednesday October 16, McDonalds will be bringing three new items to the menu, as well returning favourites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new items include two hot drinks, the Toasted Marshmallow Latte and the Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate as well as Cheese Bites.

McDonalds: Legendary fast food chain launches ‘spooktacular’ autumn menu and affordable meal deal (Photo: Adobe Stock / Red Consultancy) | Adobe Stock / Red Consultancy

The Toasted Marshmallow Latte and Toasted Marshmallow Hot Chocolate are blended with toasted marshmallow flavoured syrup, topped with whipped cream and a marshmallow flavoured dusting.

Other items joining the menu include the McCrispy® Deluxe, Halloween M&M’s® McFlurry®, Galaxy® Caramel McFlurry® and Toffee Apple Pie.

The Toffee Apple Pie made its debut at McDonalds on its autumn menu last year, and is making a grand return. Like the original apple pie, the dessert is made of a crispy pastry, but with a spiced apple compote, toffee sauce and toffee pieces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The limited edition menu is being launched to celebrate the autumn and Halloween season.

As well as launching brand-new and returning items for autumn, McDonald’s is also offering its first ever meal deal for only £5.

The meal deal can be customised with the choice of a Cheeseburger or Mayo Chicken, alongside a Medium Drink, Fries and 4 Chicken Nuggets.

With the meal deal priced at only £5, it gives the customer a saving of £2.50 compared to if they would pay for each item individually.

What is your favourite item from McDonald’s new autumn menu? Let us know in the comment section below 👇