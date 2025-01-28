Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mars Wrigley has announced the return of Milky Way Crispy Rolls

Two new flavours are being introduced which includes Bounty and Twix Crispy Rolls

Fans have petitioned for the chocolate treat to make a comeback - with one petition gaining over 8,000 signatures

A popular Milky Way product is making a comeback, after being discontinued in 2022.

Milky Way Crispy Rolls are returning to shelves following a three-year-long break, much to the delight of fans of the sweet treat.

While the previously loved crispy chocolate treat will be making a return in its original form, it will also be joined by two new flavours, the Bounty Crispy Rolls and the Twix Crispy Rolls.

Milky Way Crispy Rolls were originally launched in the UK in 1996 but were sadly discontinued in 2022.

Following fan demand for the return of the Milky Way Crispy Rolls which included viral tweets and petitions, Mars Wrigley - the company behind Milky Way - has now confirmed that the Crispy Rolls will be available to purchase once again.

One petition for the comeback of the Milky Way Crispy Rolls gained over 8,000 signatures.

Beloved Milky Way chocolate to make a return following fan petition gaining over 8,000 signatures (Photo: Taylor Herring) | Taylor Herring

The treats combine crispy wafer, soft centre and a smooth milk chocolate coating, the Bounty and Twix flavours will be the same but with the unmistakable tastes of the Bounty and Twix chocolate bars.

The Milky Way Crispy Rolls will be available to purchase from Saturday, February 1.

Before the announcement of the re-release of Milky Way Crispy Rolls, Mars Wrigley teased fans with billboards dotted across London, which displayed tweets from fans over the years which demanded Milky Way Crispy Rolls were brought back.

A spokesperson for Mars Wrigley said: “We never anticipated just how passionate the response would be when Milky Way Crispy Rolls were discontinued.

“It became clear that this iconic treat holds a special place in people’s hearts, and we knew we had to bring it back!”

