Naughty but nice: Tim Hortons launches new menu items including a chicken donut sandwich and savoury timbits®... But there’s a catch

Tim Hortons’ Chicken Donut Sandwich and Cheesy Loaded Timbits®.

This spring treat is an amusing twist on familiar flavours - where crispy chicken meets the sweet embrace of the iconic Old Fashioned Glazed Donut, and classic Timbits® take a savoury turn with a rich, gooey cheese topping. But there’s a catch…only customers who are NICE will be able to get their hands on them.

Louise Buet, Head of Marketing at Tim Hortons UK says “To launch our new menu we wanted to celebrate our famous Canadian kindness, so we’re only making it available to those who share the same values. Whilst you need to be nice in order to get your hands on the latest items, some of them are a little bit naughty. Our Timbits® (iconic donut bites) have had a savoury spin, and the Old Fashioned Glazed Donut Chicken Sandwich is an unexpected treat that delivers the perfect balance of savoury and sweet. If you want to try the new arrivals, then you need to be on your best behaviour!”