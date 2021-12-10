NI Executive issue COVID advice: Take lateral flow tests before meet-ups, urge Ministers

The advice was issued as the NI Executive met on Thursday to discuss the latest situation regarding the COVID-19 Omicron variant and the next steps in its preparations to tackle it.

Ministers met after the first three cases of the variant were confirmed in the north but have not at this stage announced any major new restrictions, but these not haver been ruled out pending more information coming to light on Omricon and its likely impact here.

In a joint statement issued after the meeting, the Ministers said: “We know that people are following developments and many will be anxious about what it will mean for us here. Please be assured that we will keep the public updated as the situation develops.

Joint heads of government Michelle O'Neill and Paul Givan met with other Ministers in the north on Thursday.

“The emergence of Omicron is a cause for concern and we are urging everyone to be cautious. However, we don’t want people to panic.

“Our medical and scientific experts are monitoring the situation very closely, both in terms of what’s happening across these islands, and across the world.”

Ministers said that the Autumn/ Winter contingency plan has already been activated.

“An early intervention was made to stall the progression of Omicron here with additional restrictions on travel and plans to identify any spread of the variant have been activated.

“Engagement has been taking place with administrations and public health officials across these islands. We await the emergence of further data in the coming days, which will allow for a scientific assessment of the variant and the impact it is likely to have. However, the evidence from elsewhere indicates that Omicron has potential to spread rapidly. That means it could have very serious implications for our health system, which is already under significant pressure.

“The situation is potentially very serious and that’s why it is vital that we all redouble our efforts to drive down community transmission.”

The ability to stop the virus from spreading rests, Ministers said, with each of us.

“We are appealing to everyone to please do what we know works. Follow the simple steps that will help to get us through to the other side of Christmas and in to the New Year.

“Getting vaccinated, and taking the booster, is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. It will help to prevent serious illness and this will keep pressure off our hospitals. And we cannot emphasise strongly enough the importance of everyone following the public health advice.

“Maximum adherence to the rules that are in place, including the wearing of face coverings, is necessary to mitigate against the need for more severe restrictions.

“We remind the public that the use of face coverings is a mandatory requirement in certain settings, not an optional extra.

“We call again today on every member of the workforce who can work from home to do so.

“We are asking everyone to take regular COVID-19 lateral flow tests, particularly if you are planning to mix with other people. This will be a crucial element in a package of measures that will help to stop transmission of the virus in the community.

“By taking a Lateral Flow Test before you go out or meet up, you can help protect the people close to you and reduce the pressures on health and social care staff.

Under the latest guidance, anyone who is meeting friends or family, or attending an event or social gathering should take a test before they go.

“It is particularly important to test before visiting someone who is older or more vulnerable. Regular twice weekly testing is also encouraged.

“It is also vital to continue with all the other precautions that are critically important in breaking the chain of transmission – such as keeping your distance from others; limiting your contacts; keeping indoor spaces well ventilated; and maintaining good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“This is a time when we need everyone to think about you and your family’s safety. But we also need you to think about others. And trust that they will do the same for you. Every stranger is someone else’s loved one.