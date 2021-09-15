Northern Ireland £100 High Street Voucher scheme: How it works and how to apply

People aged 18 and over in the north can apply for the £100 Spend Local pre-paid cards from Monday week, September 27 until October 25.

The first tranche of cards will be issued in the week starting on Monday October 4 for those who have applied.

The following week on October 11, a telephone service will open to support applications from people not able to access or use the online portal.

High Street Scheme online portal and telephone services will close on October 25 - the last qualifying date for those turning 18 to be eligible to apply for a Spend Local card.

The Spend Local pre-paid cards must be spent by November 30.

To apply for the scheme online you will need to access the NI Direct website online portal which should be available from September 27 at www.nidirect.gov.uk/.

For verification purposes, each applicant will be asked to provide the name; address; age; gender; disability status; national insurance number; email address; and telephone number.

Applicants will also have the option of including a driving licence number to enable verification. Once the applicant has completed the registration process their information will be checked against a number of government databases to verify their identity.

The portal is expected to be extremely busy in the days after it opens. Applicants are reminded that the online portal will be open for four weeks and everyone will have a minimum of four weeks to spend their card.

Applicants should receive their Spend Local card within 7-10 days of making their application.

When an applicant receives their card, they will need to verify the card through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a pin, before they can start to use it for contactless payments.

The cards can be used in all participating businesses in Northern Ireland. They cannot be used online or for gambling or some financial and legal services.

The telephone support service will open on October 11. The later opening of the telephone service has been implemented to encourage more people to apply online when the portal opens and to leave the phone line available for those who do not have access to, or are not able to use, the internet.

A public information campaign across television, radio, press and social media will begin tomorrow September 16 to keep applicants up-to-date with the scheme.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “Now is the time to get ready to Spend Local. I am delighted to announce that the online portal will open to receive applications in just under two weeks with the first tranche of Spend Local pre-paid cards to issue the week beginning 4th of October.

“The objective of the £145million High Street Scheme is to boost local businesses following the drop in footfall brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic. By giving everyone aged 18 and over in Northern Ireland a pre-paid card worth £100 to spend in local high businesses, we will encourage many more customers back through the doors of local retail, hospitality and services.

“I would encourage everyone who is over 18 by 25th October this year, to apply for their card between 27th September and October 25th. We expect demand to be high so please be patient if the online portal is busy just after it opens. It is important to remember that everyone will have at least four weeks to spend their card.