A mini-golf facility, bar and restaurant are proposed for 31 Strand Road

Plans for indoor mini-golf, bar and restaurant in city centre
An application to develop a bar, restaurant and mini-golf facility in Derry city centre, has been newly submitted with the council.
By Kevin Mullan
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Glen Road Properties Limited has submitted an application to repurpose three vacant units at the corner of Strand Road and Great James Street, adjacent to the Holiday Inn Express.
The proposal is to develop an indoor mini-golf facility and bar/restaurant.
The planning application is currently under consideration and will eventually be decided upon by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s planning committee.