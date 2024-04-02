Plans lodged for a new coffee shop and restaurant in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Foyleside Acquisitions Limited. have applied for permission for the change of use at the vacant Unit L12A shop on level two of the city centre shopping centre.

A cover letter prepared by TSA Planning in support of the application states: “The proposal is for the Change of Use from Class A1 retail to coffee shop/restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The proposal does not involve any external alterations to the shopping centre as it is an internal unit. The existing unit is empty with currently no tenant, with this application bringing forward proposed change of use to allow a coffee shop/restaurant to trade at this location.”

Foyleside Shopping Centre