Plans lodged for a new coffee shop and restaurant in Foyleside Shopping Centre

Plans to open a new coffee shop and restaurant in a vacant shop unit in Foyleside Shopping Centre have been lodged with Derry City & Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 12:43 BST
Foyleside Acquisitions Limited. have applied for permission for the change of use at the vacant Unit L12A shop on level two of the city centre shopping centre.

A cover letter prepared by TSA Planning in support of the application states: “The proposal is for the Change of Use from Class A1 retail to coffee shop/restaurant.

"The proposal does not involve any external alterations to the shopping centre as it is an internal unit. The existing unit is empty with currently no tenant, with this application bringing forward proposed change of use to allow a coffee shop/restaurant to trade at this location.”

No additional floor space will be required although the plans will involve ‘the reconfiguration of the existing internal layout to provide a new seating area, store, toilet facilities and servicing counter to accommodate a new operator’.

