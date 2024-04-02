Popular Link 47 restaurant lodges expansion plans with Derry & Strabane Council

The proprietors of the popular Link 47 restaurant in the Waterside have applied for permission to expand the premises on the Crescent Link.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 11:55 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2024, 11:55 BST
A fresh application for an extension to the restaurant was submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council and published this week.

Planning documents lodged with the application state that, if approved, the project will involve the creation of a private function room for entertainment and an informal waiting area for people to use the main restaurant in what is currently a smoking area.

