Popular Link 47 restaurant lodges expansion plans with Derry & Strabane Council

Link 47 restaurant lodges expansion plans with Derry & Strabane Council
The proprietors of the popular Link 47 restaurant in the Waterside have applied for permission to expand the premises on the Crescent Link.
A fresh application for an extension to the restaurant was submitted to Derry City & Strabane District Council and published this week.
Planning documents lodged with the application state that, if approved, the project will involve the creation of a private function room for entertainment and an informal waiting area for people to use the main restaurant in what is currently a smoking area.
