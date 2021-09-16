£100 High Street Voucher scheme: ‘Spend local, support local’ urges Derry Chamber
Derry’s Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive has urged people to support local businesses ahead of the £100 voucher scheme being rolled out across the north.
Commenting after the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced that the High Street Scheme will open for applications on September 27, Paul Clancy said: “It’s positive to see dates confirmed for the roll-out of the High Street Scheme.
“This is an important and substantial scheme which will hopefully kickstart our retail businesses and breathe life back into our high streets and city centres.
“We would encourage all those eligible to receive a £100 voucher to apply as soon as possible and, where they can, spend local and support local.
“Our local retailers and traders have been among the worst hit during the pandemic and this scheme will go a long way to helping them get back on their feet.”