£100 High Street Voucher scheme: ‘Spend local, support local’ urges Derry Chamber

Commenting after the Economy Minister Gordon Lyons announced that the High Street Scheme will open for applications on September 27, Paul Clancy said: “It’s positive to see dates confirmed for the roll-out of the High Street Scheme.

“This is an important and substantial scheme which will hopefully kickstart our retail businesses and breathe life back into our high streets and city centres.

“We would encourage all those eligible to receive a £100 voucher to apply as soon as possible and, where they can, spend local and support local.

The Craft Village. DER2126GS - 033