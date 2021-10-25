Spend Local £100 High Street vouchers: Today is last chance to apply in Northern Ireland

Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts said: “With today being the last opportunity to apply for the Spend local card, we would urge eligible consumers to get their application in”

“The more people that are spending this card with local small businesses improves the chances for the economic recovery of our high streets and local economy”

“We are pleased to hear feedback from our members that consumers are spending this card at their businesses in significant numbers. If we are truly to realise the potential of this card for our high streets and local economy, it is vital that shoppers support local independent retailers and small businesses.”

Shoppers in Derry’s city centre (File picture). Photo: George Sweeney DER2047GS - 005

The Department for the Economy recently said it had begun issuing emails to applicants for the Spend Local scheme whose details could not be automatically verified.

The email from ‘[email protected]’ is legitimate and not a scam, local people have been advised. In total around 100,000 people are being contacted in this way in order to complete applications.

“The email may arrive into your junk folder. If this has happened, please move the email into your inbox folder before you access the link to upload your documents. The email will ask recipients to upload further information to verify their identity.

“Please follow the instructions in the email carefully. Some people may have had difficulties uploading their documents due to the file format. This issue has now been resolved. If you are continuing to have issues uploading your documents, please try a different file format. You have seven days from receipt of the email to complete the verification required. This applies only to those people who have received the email,” a spokesperson said, adding: “Please do not send the requested verification information to the Spend Local or @Economy_NI email mailboxes or social media accounts – any documents sent to these mailboxes will not be processed.”

The existing deadline for new applications for a Spend Local card remains midnight on Monday October 25 for online applications and 6.00pm the same day for telephone applications.

“If you have not yet made your application, please do so without delay. Please also consider if you have friends or family members who may need help with applying.

“To date we have received more than 1.3million applications. Over 1.2million have been verified and we continue to process applications as quickly as possible.

“Cards will continue to be issued to successful applicants over the coming weeks.”

“More information about the scheme and details on how to apply are available at www.nidirect.gov.uk/spend-localFor verification purposes, each applicant will be asked to provide: name; address; age; gender; disability status; National Insurance number; email address; and telephone number.