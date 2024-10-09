There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars dotted across Northern Ireland.
Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.
TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Northern Ireland has to offer.
Here is a list of the 15 best pubs and bars according to TripAdvisor reviews.
1. Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast
Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 195 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Kelly's Cellar
2. Maddens, Belfast
Maddens, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 547 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Moelrick
3. Duke of York, Belfast
Duke of York, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 624 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lively pub with a great atmosphere. We visited for a late afternoon drink, it was sunny and was nice to sit outside in the sunshine, then returned the next evening, which was much busier with live music and a buzzy atmosphere. Highly decorated pub, both inside and outside. Definitely worth a visit if you’re visiting Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-HuddersT
4. Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Derry
Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Derry has a 4.5* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Everything. I love everything about this pub. The music, aesthetic, and my most favourite, the people! It’s by far my favourite part of visiting Northern Ireland specifically Derry!” | Google-Peadar O’Donnells Bar
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.