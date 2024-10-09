The 15 best pubs and bars in Northern Ireland ranked according to customer reviews

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 9th Oct 2024, 14:06 GMT

The public have spoken 🍻

There are plenty of incredible pubs and bars dotted across Northern Ireland.

Whether you're a resident or visiting for the first time, you may be on the search for a new drinking spot.

TripAdvisor reviewers have spoken and picked their favourite pubs and bars that Northern Ireland has to offer.

Here is a list of the 15 best pubs and bars according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast

Kelly’s Cellars, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 195 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Kelly's Cellar

2. Maddens, Belfast

Maddens, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 547 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Hands down the best Guinness in Belfast - lovely, quirkly and small traditional pub. Friendly staff and welcoming locals with trad music on a Saturday afternoon. Reasonably priced too compared to some of the other watering holes in Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-Moelrick

3. Duke of York, Belfast

Duke of York, Belfast has a 4.5* rating from 624 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A lively pub with a great atmosphere. We visited for a late afternoon drink, it was sunny and was nice to sit outside in the sunshine, then returned the next evening, which was much busier with live music and a buzzy atmosphere. Highly decorated pub, both inside and outside. Definitely worth a visit if you’re visiting Belfast.” | TripAdvisor-HuddersT

4. Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Derry

Peadar O’Donnells Bar, Derry has a 4.5* rating from 204 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Everything. I love everything about this pub. The music, aesthetic, and my most favourite, the people! It’s by far my favourite part of visiting Northern Ireland specifically Derry!” | Google-Peadar O’Donnells Bar

