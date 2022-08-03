Three Derry shops shortlisted for prestigious Retail Industry Awards

Lynch’s Eurospar in Skeoge is shortlisted for Independent Community Retailer of the Year, Store Team of the Year – Independent and Chilled Retailer of the Year – Independent. Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel is in the running for Most Improved Store and Food-to-go Retailer of the Year – Independent while Moran’s Centra, Strand Road is up for Forecourt Retailer of the Year - Independent. The winners for each category will be chosen by a judge and the winners announced at the awards ceremony in London on September 20.