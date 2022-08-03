Three Derry shops shortlisted for prestigious Retail Industry Awards

Three Derry shops have been shortlisted for the Retail Industry Awards, which will be held in London next month.

By Daire Ní Chanáin
Wednesday, 3rd August 2022, 5:27 pm

Lynch’s Eurospar in Skeoge, Lynch’s Eurospar, Greysteel and Moran’s Centra, Strand Road have all been shortlisted for a total of six awards between them.

Lynch’s Eurospar in Skeoge is shortlisted for Independent Community Retailer of the Year, Store Team of the Year – Independent and Chilled Retailer of the Year – Independent. Lynch’s Eurospar Greysteel is in the running for Most Improved Store and Food-to-go Retailer of the Year – Independent while Moran’s Centra, Strand Road is up for Forecourt Retailer of the Year - Independent. The winners for each category will be chosen by a judge and the winners announced at the awards ceremony in London on September 20.

More information can be found at retailindustryawards.com

Donna Moran and members of the team at Moran's Centra, Strand Road, Derry.
