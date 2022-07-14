Vendors set up stall for Derry’s Street Food Festival tomorrow

The free admission food festival will run over three days this weekend ahead of the Maritime Festival extravaganza which kicks off on Wednesday, July 20.

The full line-up of food vendors includes Doherty’s; Fairley’s Flavours; Foyle Bubble Waffle; La Tia Juana; Lo & Slo; Nonnas; Offing Coffee; Silver Bean. Everything from slow cooked barbeque to authentic wood fired pizza, with vegan options will be available.

There wil also be pop-up bars with craft beers and exclusive cocktails using local spirits from The Walled City Brewery, Rough Bros, and Wild Atlantic Distillery, and DJs playing each evening from 3.30pm to 10pm each day.

Setting up stall for the Legenderry Street Food Festival in Derry.

Mayor Sandra Duffy said: “It’s been an exciting week already with the arrival of the Clipper Race fleet, and I know lots of people will be coming along to see the boats and soak up the atmosphere this weekend. The Street Food Festival will provide the perfect backdrop with quality food complemented by some fantastic products from our local drinks producers and live DJ sets to create the perfect quayside summer vibe.”

Tourism Manager with Council Jennifer O’Donnell said: “What a perfect start to our Maritime programme with a quayside celebration of fabulous food and local hospitality. I’m delighted to see our local food network going from strength to strength and so many of our businesses working together to create LegenDerry experiences that enhance our profile as a vibrant and exciting visitor destination.”

For more info go to www.legenderryfood.com/events