What time are pubs allowed to open on New Year's Day - including Wetherspoons, Greene King and more

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 30th Dec 2024, 15:53 BST
Updated 30th Dec 2024, 15:53 BST
Enjoy a New Year’s Day drink at your local pub 🥂
  • Many Brits visit a pub on New Year’s Day
  • Wetherspoons and Greene King will remain open on New Year’s Day
  • Pubs can apply for an extension to stay open later

A growing trend among Brits is to visit a pub on New Year’s Day rather than the night before, to enjoy their first alcoholic beverage of the year.

From JD Wetherspoons to Greene King and others in between, popular pub chains across the UK will remain open on New Year’s Day.

If you’re planning on hitting your local pub on the first day of the year, here is what you need to know.

What time are pubs allowed to open on New Year's Eve - including Wetherspoons, Greene King and more (Photo: Oleksandr Blishch - stock.adobe.com)
What time are pubs allowed to open on New Year's Eve - including Wetherspoons, Greene King and more (Photo: Oleksandr Blishch - stock.adobe.com) | Oleksandr Blishch - stock.adobe.com

The likes of JD Wetherspoons and Greene King will remain open on New Year’s Day, however, opening hours may vary depending on location, so check your local pub hours.

What times are pubs allowed to open on New Year’s Day?

Pubs can operate with their usual licenced opening hours, but can also apply for an extension for New Year’s Day by applying to their local authority for a Temporary Events Notice (TEN).

This means some pubs will see extensions to their usual Wednesday opening hours on New Year’s Day - from 11pm until midnight, for example.

Other popular pub chains include Stonegate Group, Marston’s and Admiral Taverns, to check the opening times of your local pub, please visit each individual website.

