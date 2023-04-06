When's last orders? All you need to know about Derry's Easter pub opening hours

Publicans used to close the bar at midnight on Holy Thursday and Holy Saturday, at 11pm on Good Friday and at 10pm on Easter Sunday, But that all changed when the old regime was extensively liberalised by way of the Licensing and Regulation of Clubs (Amendment) Act (NI) 2021.

This legislation removed all restrictions over the Easter weekend. The new liberalised regime was first enjoyed by punters and publicans in Derry in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So when can you get a drink over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend? Here is a synopsis of the opening hours over the next six days.

Holy Thursday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Good Friday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Saturday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.

Easter pub opening was extensively liberalised by way of the Licensing and Regulation of Clubs (Amendment) Act (NI) 2021.

Easter Sunday – Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 23:00, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10:00 – 22:00.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Easter Monday and Tuesday- As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.