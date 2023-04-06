When's last orders? All you need to know about Derry's Easter pub opening hours
Not so long ago punters in Derry faced some of the most restrictive licensing laws in Western Europe with last orders called early in local pubs and hostelries from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday.
Publicans used to close the bar at midnight on Holy Thursday and Holy Saturday, at 11pm on Good Friday and at 10pm on Easter Sunday, But that all changed when the old regime was extensively liberalised by way of the Licensing and Regulation of Clubs (Amendment) Act (NI) 2021.
This legislation removed all restrictions over the Easter weekend. The new liberalised regime was first enjoyed by punters and publicans in Derry in 2022.
So when can you get a drink over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend? Here is a synopsis of the opening hours over the next six days.
Holy Thursday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.
Good Friday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.
Easter Saturday - As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.
Easter Sunday – Usual Sunday licensing hours. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 12:30 - 23:00, those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 10:00 – 22:00.
Easter Monday and Tuesday- As usual. Licensed premises may sell alcohol 11:30 - 23:00, and those with a late licence may sell alcohol until 01:00, or with further additional permitted hours until 02:00. Plus 1 Hour drinking up time. Off-licences may sell alcohol 08:00-23:00.